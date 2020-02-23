Charter Bus Involved In Deadly Northern San Diego County Crash Owned By El Monte-Based Company

According to CHP, the accident happened at about 10:30 a.m.

When the charter bus — owned by El Monte-based Executive Lines Inc.

— slid off the I-15 during a heavy rainstorm, down an embankment and landed on its roof.

Most of the injured passengers were either ejected or escaped from the bus.