Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Charter Bus Involved In Deadly Northern San Diego County Crash Owned By El Monte-Based Company

Charter Bus Involved In Deadly Northern San Diego County Crash Owned By El Monte-Based Company

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Charter Bus Involved In Deadly Northern San Diego County Crash Owned By El Monte-Based Company

Charter Bus Involved In Deadly Northern San Diego County Crash Owned By El Monte-Based Company

According to CHP, the accident happened at about 10:30 a.m.

When the charter bus — owned by El Monte-based Executive Lines Inc.

— slid off the I-15 during a heavy rainstorm, down an embankment and landed on its roof.

Most of the injured passengers were either ejected or escaped from the bus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Charter Bus Involved In Deadly Northern San Diego County Crash Owned By El Monte-Based Company… https://t.co/M9hgwKds5m 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deady bus crash sends 18 to hospitals [Video]Deady bus crash sends 18 to hospitals

Deady bus crash sends 18 to hospitals

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:51Published

At least 3 dead in bus crash on I-15 [Video]At least 3 dead in bus crash on I-15

At least three people were killed and 18 other people were injured after a charter bus crashed and overturned on Interstate 15 Saturday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 04:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.