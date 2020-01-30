Global  

Paul McCartney Spends Sunday Snapping Photos In Metuchen, New Jersey

Paul McCartney Spends Sunday Snapping Photos In Metuchen, New Jersey

Paul McCartney Spends Sunday Snapping Photos In Metuchen, New Jersey

McCartney told a fan his wife Nancy Shevell grew up nearby and he was getting to know the area.
Paul McCartney Spends Sunday Snapping Photos In Metuchen, New Jersey

