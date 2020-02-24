American Idol 2020 Auditions: Viral Sensation Cyniah Elise Shows What She Can Do

After 17-year-old Cyniah Elise got over 4 million views on a video of her singing, that gave her the push to audition.

Her rendition of ' You Are The Reason' by Calum Scott showed the American Idol judges that viral video wasn't a fluke, earning a comparison to Whitney Houston from judge Lionel Richie and her Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

From Season 3, Episode '302 (Auditions)'.

