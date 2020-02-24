Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News

While US President Donald Trump's visit will be dominated by theatrics, especially all day on Monday, but that is not all that the visit promises to be.

India and the US are also looking at signing pacts in areas of intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation and homeland security during Trump's maiden visit to India.

#IndiaWelcomesTrump #TrumpInIndia #NamasteyTrump #NamasteTrump #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpModiMeet