Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News

Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News

Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News

While US President Donald Trump's visit will be dominated by theatrics, especially all day on Monday, but that is not all that the visit promises to be.

India and the US are also looking at signing pacts in areas of intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation and homeland security during Trump's maiden visit to India.

#IndiaWelcomesTrump #TrumpInIndia #NamasteyTrump #NamasteTrump #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpModiMeet
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump [Video]'Political spectatorship': Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump

US president on his maiden India trip as Prime Minister Modi pulls out all stops to woo him amid differences over trade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour [Video]Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour

US president Donald Trump arrives to a warm welcome in the western city of Ahmedabad at the start of a two-day tour of India.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.