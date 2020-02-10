Thousands attend Senator Elizabeth Warren rally at Seattle Center
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 14:17s - Published < > Embed
Thousands attend Senator Elizabeth Warren rally at Seattle Center
Thousands attended Senator Elizabeth Warren's rally in Seattle, Washington on Saturday (February 22).
|
Thousands attend Senator Elizabeth Warren rally at Seattle Center
Thousands attended Senator Elizabeth Warren's rally in Seattle, Washington on Saturday (February 22).
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Volunteers led crowds in chants of "Dream big, fight hard," and people posed with a giant cutout of...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll
Bernie Sanders Leads
in Final New Hampshire Poll The CNN tracking poll
was conducted by the University
of New Hampshire Survey Center. According to the poll,
the Vermont Senator is backed
by 29..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56Published
|