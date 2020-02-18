Global  

Trump in India: US President, First Lady visit Sabarmati Ashram, spin charkha

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
US President Trump, First Lady Melania arrived at Sabarmati Ashram.

PM Modi accompanied them to the ashram in Ahmedabad.

The Trumps tried their hand on spinning the 'charkha'.

They also penned their thoughts on the visitors’ book.

PM Modi was seen explaining the depiction of Gandhi's three monkeys.

They will be attending the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Motera stadium today.

Trump is in India for a 36 hour standalone visit.

He will also visit Agra and Delhi where India and US are expected to sign several key agreements.
0
