'Sooryavanshi' to release on March 24 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:42s - Published 'Sooryavanshi' to release on March 24 Filmmaker Rohit Shetty latest cop drama "Sooryavanshi" which was earlier slated for 27 March 2020, will now be releasing on 24th March 2020, it was announced through a quirky video featuring the films hero Akshay Kumar along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the two other on screen uniformed heroes of Shettys supercop universe.