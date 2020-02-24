Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Sooryavanshi' to release on March 24

'Sooryavanshi' to release on March 24

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
'Sooryavanshi' to release on March 24

'Sooryavanshi' to release on March 24

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty latest cop drama "Sooryavanshi" which was earlier slated for 27 March 2020, will now be releasing on 24th March 2020, it was announced through a quirky video featuring the films hero Akshay Kumar along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the two other on screen uniformed heroes of Shettys supercop universe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch video: Here's why Sooryavanshi will release worldwide on March 24

Here's some good news for the fans of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, the makers on Monday (February 24)...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer to now release on Gudi Padwa; to be screened all night

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi to now release on March 24, i.e on the occasion of...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

aarav5060

Abhi.shek RT @DelhiTimesTweet: .@akshaykumar, @ajaydevgn and @RanveerOfficial announce kab aa rahi hai Police. #Sooryavanshi gets a new release date;… 56 seconds ago

Ajeetsi72151897

Ajeet singh RT @TheAIScroll: #Sooryavanshi NEW release date finalized... Will release worldwide on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 evening [6 pm onwards]... Als… 1 minute ago

iDeepanshuk

DEEPs RT @CHENNAIAKKIANS: #Sooryavanshi to run in theatres 24x7 . film will release on march 24th ( Tuesday ) 6pm ... https://t.co/0paAUJKzGr 2 minutes ago

Ajeetsi72151897

Ajeet singh RT @filmfare: Confirmed: #Sooryavanshi to release on March 24 as Mumbai theatres go 24x7. https://t.co/vp4mFVBWlv 3 minutes ago

SumitChand13

sumit RT @Tutejajoginder: #Sooryavanshi set to release worldwide on Tue, 24th Mar eve, 6pm onward Following Aditya Thackeray’s recent initiative… 4 minutes ago

RayKritank

Kritank Ray RT @htshowbiz: .@akshaykumar’s #Sooryavanshi to release on March 24 as Mumbai theatres go 24x7, @RanveerOfficial and @ajaydevgn give go-ahe… 6 minutes ago

Ajeetsi72151897

Ajeet singh RT @SrkiansBoss: Trailer of #Sooryavanshi release on 2nd March and Movie on 24 March. This movie will became movie of all time grosser. Wil… 6 minutes ago

AkshayDaily

Akshay Kumar Daily RT @rohitjswl01: #Sooryavanshi will now release on 24th March at 6pm... all set for a BOMBASTIC opening... 24 days Non Stop Promotion all o… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.