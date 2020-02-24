Global  

Donald Trump: Working with Pakistan to eliminate terror on its soil | OneIndia News

Donald Trump: Working with Pakistan to eliminate terror on its soil | OneIndia News

Donald Trump: Working with Pakistan to eliminate terror on its soil | OneIndia News

PM Modi extends warm greeting to US President Donald Trump; Trump's speech exudes warmth for India, its Prime Minister; Trump says working closely with Pakistan to eliminate down on terror on its soil; Trump pays respect at Sabarmati Ashram, spins the charkha; Shaheen Bgah mediators hand in report, next hearing of PILs on 26TH February; Chorus grows in Congress on leadership crisis and more news #IndiaWelcomesTrump #TrumpInIndia #NamasteyTrump #NamasteTrump #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpModiMeet
