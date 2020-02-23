Trump visits Gandhi's former home

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania visited Sabarmati Ashram, the former home of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi on Monday.
Trump and Melania landed earlier in the day in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad to a raucous reception at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pulling out the stops for Trump's visit even though prospects for even a limited trade deal were slim.

India and the United States have built close political and security ties and Trump's two-day trip is a sign of their converging interests, officials say, including a way to counter China's rise as a superpower.



