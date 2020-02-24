Global  

UK nationals stuck in Tenerife as sandstorm grounds flights

A sandstorm enveloped the Canary Island's Tenerife over the weekend forcing any outbound flights to be grounded.

Footage shows the concourse reduced to chaos as Tenerife South Airport grounded all planes as the sandstorm took over the runway.

Marcus Browning, from the UK, was supposed to fly to Birmingham but was held on the tarmac for five hours.

He then got off the plane at half-past eight last night (February 23) and was accommodated in a hotel.

Browning told Newsflare: "We are still not really sure what is going on, no one seems to have any information."
