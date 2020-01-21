Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trending: Quentin Tarantino becomes a dad at age 56, Benji Madden gushes about Cameron Diaz and baby daughter, and Chance the R

Trending: Quentin Tarantino becomes a dad at age 56, Benji Madden gushes about Cameron Diaz and baby daughter, and Chance the R

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Quentin Tarantino becomes a dad at age 56, Benji Madden gushes about Cameron Diaz and baby daughter, and Chance the RIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Quentin Tarantino becomes a dad at age 56, Benji Madden gushes about Cameron Diaz and baby daughter, and Chance the Ra [Video]Trending: Quentin Tarantino becomes a dad at age 56, Benji Madden gushes about Cameron Diaz and baby daughter, and Chance the Ra

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are in 'baby bliss' [Video]Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are in 'baby bliss'

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are in "baby bliss" with their newborn baby, Raddix.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.