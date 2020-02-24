Global  

One News Page > News Videos > Namaste Trump: When US President heaped praise on Sachin, Virat, DDLJ, Sholay

Namaste Trump: When US President heaped praise on Sachin, Virat, DDLJ, Sholay

Namaste Trump: When US President heaped praise on Sachin, Virat, DDLJ, Sholay

Namaste Trump: When US President heaped praise on Sachin, Virat, DDLJ, Sholay

US President Donald Trump began his address at the Motera stadium with a ‘Namaste’.

Trump expressed his gratitude to his ‘great friend Modi’ for the ‘beautiful welcome’.

In his speech he praised Bollywood and Indian cricketers.

He said, “All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, Bhangra films and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay.

You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.”
