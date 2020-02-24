Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Namaste Trump: PM Modi's warm welcome for President at Motera stadium | Oneindia News

Namaste Trump: PM Modi's warm welcome for President at Motera stadium | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:35s - Published < > Embed
Namaste Trump: PM Modi's warm welcome for President at Motera stadium | Oneindia News

Namaste Trump: PM Modi's warm welcome for President at Motera stadium | Oneindia News

NARENDRA MODI WELCOMED US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AT MOTERA STADIUM IN AHMEDABAD.

PM MODI BEGAN WITH THE CHANT OF BHARAT MATA KI JAI FOLLOWED BY A SHOUT OF "NAMASTE TRUMP".

THEN PM MODI GOT THE CROWD TO CHANT "INDIA-US FRIENDSHIP , LONG LIVE, LONG LIVE"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sunil_jigyasu

सुनील RT @OpIndia_com: President Donald Trump receives a warm welcome sprinkled with the colours of Indian culture: Here are some images https:/… 4 minutes ago

beingvick

विक्की महतो 🇮🇳 RT @OpIndia_com: President Donald Trump receives a warm welcome sprinkled with the colours of Indian culture: Here are some images https://… 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘PM Modi very tough; proof that Indians can achieve anything’: Donald Trump [Video]‘PM Modi very tough; proof that Indians can achieve anything’: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump addressed the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. He lauded Prime Minister for the work he has done for the country and said that PM Modi is a very..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:27Published

Namaste Trump: When US President heaped praise on Sachin, Virat, DDLJ, Sholay [Video]Namaste Trump: When US President heaped praise on Sachin, Virat, DDLJ, Sholay

US President Donald Trump began his address at the Motera stadium with a ‘Namaste’. Trump expressed his gratitude to his ‘great friend Modi’ for the ‘beautiful welcome’. In his speech he..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.