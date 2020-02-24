Namaste Trump: PM Modi's warm welcome for President at Motera stadium | Oneindia News

NARENDRA MODI WELCOMED US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AT MOTERA STADIUM IN AHMEDABAD.

PM MODI BEGAN WITH THE CHANT OF BHARAT MATA KI JAI FOLLOWED BY A SHOUT OF "NAMASTE TRUMP".

THEN PM MODI GOT THE CROWD TO CHANT "INDIA-US FRIENDSHIP , LONG LIVE, LONG LIVE"