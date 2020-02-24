HIKING COUPLE FOUND

A romantic hike turns into a nea?

Death experience for a couple in california.

As cbs news' laura podesta reports?

Nearly two weeks after rescue operations had given up hope the two were found alive.





Ian irwin and carol kiparsky gave the "thumbs up" from hospital beds....in recovery, after a valentines day hike went terribly wrong.

The 72 year old and 77 year old were discovered saturday in a densely forested part of marin county in northern california...by teenage search and rescue volunteers.

quincy webster/ search and rescue volunteer: "we start hearing two people yelling help very loudly and clearly 150 feet away."





Irwin waves and rescuer says "welcome" - suffering from hypothermia, but in good spirits, the two were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Experts say they survived because they were drinking water from a puddle near where they were stranded.





"i've spoken to the family of carol and ian, they are ecstatic to say the least, and they want to extend their thanks to all the rescue workers you see behind me, who are responsible for carol and ian being found" Family described the couple as "avid hikers" but said irwin was hampered by an ankle injury. They were wearing light clothing and did not have a cell phone or any food or water on them when they left for their hike. Laura podesta cbs news