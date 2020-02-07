It’s a Matter of Loyalty: President Trump’s Enemies List From His Supporters Does Reportedly Exist

President Trump’s allies have reportedly been hard at work over the past 18 months working on a document; an enemies list.



Tweets about this Betty Moore RT @ZaackHunt: Seems like a good time to remember that government employees owe their loyalty to the Constitution and the American people,… 4 hours ago Kate Langer Trump expects government officials to be loyal to the president, to him. Those deemed to be disloyal to Trump are i… https://t.co/7Sbs6yU9Lx 10 hours ago gumper @thehill Like Presidents Justices can be impeached. Following Trump's lead the next Democratic President should fin… https://t.co/9cjkoTUROZ 12 hours ago Zack Hunt Seems like a good time to remember that government employees owe their loyalty to the Constitution and the American… https://t.co/KtsuR5o2ad 14 hours ago Jacinto Dávila RT @BrideOfLinux: Memo to all federal employees connected to President Donald Trump: No matter how loyal you are to President Trump, your f… 2 days ago metalsolter RT @janeworld1: @amyklobuchar "Johnny McEntee, Trump’s former personal aide, has begun combing through various agencies with mandate from t… 2 days ago Christine Hall Memo to all federal employees connected to President Donald Trump: No matter how loyal you are to President Trump,… https://t.co/yUXw5sF5sA 2 days ago Jane Moore @amyklobuchar "Johnny McEntee, Trump’s former personal aide, has begun combing through various agencies with mandat… https://t.co/M2g23gk9W1 2 days ago