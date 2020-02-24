Global  

‘No substance in Donald Trump’s India visit’: Congress leader Manish Tewari

Congress has lashed out at the Modi government over Donald Trump’s India visit saying it lacks substance.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said that the visit is nothing but a ‘spectacle-isation’ of diplomacy and said that the the US-Taliban deal is heavily loaded in favour of Pakistan.

He also added that there seems to be no concrete strategy in place to deal with China Belt & Road Initiative.

