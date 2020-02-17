Global  

Our Cartoon President S03E06

Our Cartoon President S03E06

Our Cartoon President S03E06

Our Cartoon President 3x06 Promo Trailer HD - Next on Episode 6 Season 3 Synopsis: At the urging of Cartoons Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer, Cartoon Joe Biden pursues Cartoon Barack Obama's prized endorsement in hopes of clinching the nomination.

Watch Our Cartoon President Sundays at 8:30/7:30c.

Showtime #OurCartoonPresident
