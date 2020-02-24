Global  

Marshall County Murderer Escape

Agencies search for inmate, neighbors on edge
Marshall County Murderer Escape

Law enforcement agencies across the state are searching for the man you see on your screen.

Daniel miner was serving a life sentence when he escaped from a childersburg work release center.

The center is located in alpine, alabama.

That's about 80 miles south of albertville in marshall county where miner was convicted of murder.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live with what we know so far about his conviction and where he could be headed, sierra?

Officials say miner has family in marshall county and he might return there.

According to court records, in 1993 miner and a partner shot and killed edward williams during a robbery in albertville.

Miner pled guilty and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole at the age of 16.

That's why people who live in marshall county tell us they're scared of what could happen if he returns home.

Heather pettit "it is a little unnerving, makes me a little uneasy because i do have a toddler child."

Officials say they knew miner escaped after a bed count around 8:45 saturday night.

If you see daniel miner, you're asked to call 9-1-1.

Reporting live in madison county sierra phillips waay31 news.




