Baby colobus monkey joins family at Missouri zoo

VARIOUS OF 20-YEAR-OLD CECELIA, FEMALE BLACK AND WHITE COLOBUS MONKEY, ALSO KNOWN AS GUEREZA COLOBUS AND NEWLY BORN MALE MONKEY NAMED TEAK STORY: St.

Louis zoo in Missouri released on Thursday (February 20) video showing a new addition to a family of black and white colobus monkeys, also known as Guereza colobus.

In the video, a snow-white male baby monkey named Teak, born on February 3, is seen clinging to his 20-year-old mother Cecelia at the zoo's Primate House.

According to the Zoo, colobus infants are born with all white hair and a pink face.

In contrast, adults are primarily black with a distinctive mantle of long white hair extending from their shoulders around the edge of their backs.

