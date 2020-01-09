Global  

Baby colobus monkey joins family at Missouri zoo

Saint Louis Zoo captures moment adorable baby Guereza colobus monkey and his mother share a cuddle.
SHOWS: ST.

LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 12, 2020) (SAINT LOUIS ZOO - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY SAINT LOUIS ZOO) 1.

VARIOUS OF 20-YEAR-OLD CECELIA, FEMALE BLACK AND WHITE COLOBUS MONKEY, ALSO KNOWN AS GUEREZA COLOBUS AND NEWLY BORN MALE MONKEY NAMED TEAK STORY: St.

Louis zoo in Missouri released on Thursday (February 20) video showing a new addition to a family of black and white colobus monkeys, also known as Guereza colobus.

In the video, a snow-white male baby monkey named Teak, born on February 3, is seen clinging to his 20-year-old mother Cecelia at the zoo's Primate House.

According to the Zoo, colobus infants are born with all white hair and a pink face.

In contrast, adults are primarily black with a distinctive mantle of long white hair extending from their shoulders around the edge of their backs.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)




