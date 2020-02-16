Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Laura Whitmore confirms summer Love Island return

Laura Whitmore confirms summer Love Island return

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Laura Whitmore confirms summer Love Island return

Laura Whitmore confirms summer Love Island return

'Love Island' presenter Laura Whitmore has confirmed the show will return this year, and applications are open.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Caroline Flack Love Island tribute leaves fans in tears as final dedicated to former host

Caroline Flack Love Island tribute leaves fans in tears as final dedicated to former hostThe tear-jerking montage of Caroline's time on the show was introduced by Laura Whitmore who became...
Daily Record - Published

Love Island finale: Where was Laura Whitmore's heart-shaped outfit from?

TV presenter wore bespoke scarlet suit designed by British tailor
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win Love Island [Video]Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win Love Island

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have won 'Love Island' and have decided to share the £50,000 prize.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published

Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute [Video]Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute

Laura Whitmore broke down as she remembered her “vivacious and loving” friend Caroline Flack in an emotional tribute on her Sunday morning radio show. Whitmore, who has known Flack for around 10..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.