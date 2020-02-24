Global  

All the King's Men movie (1949) starring Broderick Crawford, John Ireland, Joanne Dru

All the King's Men movie (1949) Plot synopsis: The rise and fall of a corrupt politician, who makes his friends richer and retains power by dint of a populist appeal.

Director: Robert Rossen Writers: Robert Penn Warren, Robert Rossen Stars: Broderick Crawford, John Ireland, Joanne Dru Genre: Drama, Film-Noir
