Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sony > Take two: Huawei has second try at folding phone

Take two: Huawei has second try at folding phone

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Take two: Huawei has second try at folding phone

Take two: Huawei has second try at folding phone

Huawei launched the second version of its folding smartphone Monday, while Sony unveiled its first 5G handset.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Take two: Huawei has second try at folding phone

Huawei is having a second try at folding phones.

The Mate XS was unveiled Monday (February 24).

It's got a stronger screen and improved hinge compared to its predecessor.

The Chinese phonemaker hopes that will convince consumers to try the new design.

It will go head-to-head with Samsung's folding handset, unveiled earlier this month.

But with Huawei still facing U.S. restrictions, the Mate will lack the full, licensed version of Google's Android operating system.

Its launch was livestreamed from Barcelona.

This week it should have been hosting Mobile World Congress.

That's the phone industry's big event of the year.

But the 2020 installment was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The coming days should still see a blizzard of new product launches though.

On Monday morning Sony was among the first out of the gate.

The confusingly named Xperia 1 II is its first 5G smartphone.

It's intended to help the Japanese maker close the gap with the market's bigger players.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone [Video]Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact, its second try at a novel technology that the South Korean cell phone maker hopes will set it apart..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.