Will the elusive US-India trade deal happen? | Oneindia News

What is US President Donald Trump's India visit about?

Is it merely optics?

What does India gain out of it?

Is a limited trade deal on the cards and why is trade such a sticking point between the two countries?

These are the questions we analyse in this episode of News Audit.

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AJEnglish: Trump is heading to India - but will the long-awaited trade deal come? https://t.co/jvQs2fxXsF https://t.co/LnZKKyv4Fm 19 hours ago

AJEnglish

Al Jazeera English Trump is heading to India - but will the long-awaited trade deal come? https://t.co/jvQs2fxXsF https://t.co/LnZKKyv4Fm 1 day ago

unrealvivek

Vivek Shukla RT @ShoaibDaniyal: Indigenous dairy is one of independent India's success stories. Imports would really hurt the average farmer. This is a… 4 days ago

ammkparthi

AMMKPARTHI TTV RT @SundarrajanG: The sale of our Country will be complete once this deal happens. India offers to import US dairy, chicken legs to seal… 6 days ago


Trump calls Modi 'tough', will both leaders break trade deadlock? | OneIndia News [Video]Trump calls Modi 'tough', will both leaders break trade deadlock? | OneIndia News

While grand optics dominate US President Donald Trump's India visit, what remains elusive is a trade deal over differences on India's tariff regime. Trump has called India tariff king, and said that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published

No trade deal now. But can Modi-Trump build confidence for a future deal? [Video]No trade deal now. But can Modi-Trump build confidence for a future deal?

HT Deep Dives into US President Donald Trump’s India visit. It’s pretty clear now that Trump's India Visit Won't Result In Even Limited Trade Deal. Question is can this visit build confidence to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 26:17Published

