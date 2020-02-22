Will the elusive US-India trade deal happen? | Oneindia News

What is US President Donald Trump's India visit about?

Is it merely optics?

What does India gain out of it?

Is a limited trade deal on the cards and why is trade such a sticking point between the two countries?

These are the questions we analyse in this episode of News Audit.

News Audit, #IndiaWelcomesTrump #TrumpInIndia #NamasteyTrump #NamasteTrump #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpModiMeet