Prime Minister Of Malaysia Resigns

Prime Minister Of Malaysia ResignsMahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned from office Monday.
Abbott says top Malaysian leaders suspected pilot of MH370

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said the “top levels”...
Seattle Times - Published

Factbox: On-again, off-again feud between Malaysia's Mahathir and Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's prime minister-in-waiting for a second time, has accused the party of Prime...
Reuters - Published


VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Resigns https://t.co/Tyri8H34sI https://t.co/PINQL0W7dH 2 minutes ago

fuseboxradio

fuseboxradio Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister l CNN https://t.co/St2AiyG7zP 2 minutes ago

itsmepedotlah

pedot RT @cnnbrk: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad submitted his resignation to the country's king, his office announced https://t.co/d… 2 minutes ago

dnumpty1

d_numpty RT @Newsy: Mahathir Mohamad's resignation raises questions about whether his departure is an attempt to form a new government without Anwar… 3 minutes ago

JimScotty

🚂🚃🚃 Jim Scott 🇺🇸 Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad submits resignation amid political turmoil — RT Newsline https://t.co/EWDOljuWlh 4 minutes ago

vijesh21

विजेश जैसवाल🇮🇳 RT @TheChetak: Pakistan's one of the best friends, Malaysia's Prime Minister "Mahathir Mohamad" resigns after his political party quits rul… 5 minutes ago

ebugoye

Manu Bugoye Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister https://t.co/PvT34zMdLX 6 minutes ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees🕊 Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister https://t.co/hPiNzTmPvK 7 minutes ago


Malaysia's Mahathir submits resignation, 'quits' his party [Video]Malaysia's Mahathir submits resignation, 'quits' his party

Prime minister's move follows a weekend of political turmoil amid a bid by his party to form a new government without Anwar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns [Video]Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns

Malaysia&apos;s Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned as prime minister on Monday, leaving the country in political turmoil and drawing calls from some quarters for the world&apos;s oldest..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

