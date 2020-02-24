CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY.

A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY VIOLENCE IN MAUJPUR AREA.

CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNED THE VIOLENCE THAT UNFOLDED IN DELHI TODAY.

HE WROTE ON TWITTER AND I QUOTE, THE VIOLENCE TODAY IN DELHI IS DISTURBING & MUST BE UNEQUIVOCALLY CONDEMNED.AFTER AHMEDABAD, US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP & FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP VISITED THE ICONIC TAJ MAHAL IN AGRA WHERE THEY POSED AT THE ICONIC BENCH INSIDE THE 17TH-CENTURY MAUSOLEUM.

