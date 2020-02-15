Global  

Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate

According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.
