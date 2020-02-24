Johnny Depp fans bring down the house at 'Minamata' red carpet

Global  

Tearful Johnny Depp fans welcomed the star to the Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of new drama "Minamata".
Tearful Johnny Depp fans welcomed the star to the Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of new drama "Minamata", directed by Andrew Levitas.

Depp reminisced about being his first time at the festival saying: "I remember the first time I came to Berlin was to accept an award for Jarmusch.

For Jim Jarmusch (director) ....And that's about all I remember.

I was... Somebody must have poisoned me with alcohol at the time." Depp was joined on the red carpet by singer and actress Katherine Jenkins and Japanese actress Minami, who both star with him in the drama.

Meanwhile, the director of the film Andrew Levitas struggled to be interviewed as the crowd were chanting so loudly for Depp.

Speaking to Reuters - away from the noisy carpet - Levitas explained that getting Depp on board was the catalyst for getting the film made.

In "Minamata" Depp plays legendary photographer W Eugene Smith - who made his name as a World War Two photographer for "Life" magazine.

In the 1970s when Smith was on the brink of suicide - activists enticed him to go to southern Japan to document the sufferings of the people of Minamata, who had been poisoned by emissions from the town's chemical plant.

Bill Nighy plays Bob Hayes, the editor of ''Life'' who cajoles him into producing the story.

The annual Berlin Film Festival runs until March 1.

