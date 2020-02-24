Sanders Sends Centrist Democratic Establishment Into Panic Mode

Moderate Democrats watched cautiously as Bernie Sanders soared to a landslide victory in Nevada.

The win wasn't the surprise, the walloping Sanders gave his opponents was.

Sanders impressed fans and critics alike with his ability to dominate among Latino voters.

The momentum he gained from the win as he moves into South Carolina and Super Tuesday is unmatched.

A renewed sense of urgency washed over centrist Democrats, who fear it’s becoming too late to stop Sanders.