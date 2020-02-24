Why Did Sanders Dominate In Nevada?

Bernie Sanders increased chances of winning a Democratic ticket to fight Donald Trump in the...



Recent related videos from verified sources Sanders Sends Centrist Democratic Establishment Into Panic Mode Moderate Democrats watched cautiously as Bernie Sanders soared to a landslide victory in Nevada. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 hours ago 'You win some, you lose some': Hillary Clinton on Sanders' Nevada victory Hillary Clinton walked the red carpet for a screening of a documentary about her life at Berlin International Film Festival on Monday (February 24) and discussed her thoughts on the presidential.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published 1 hour ago