Man faces charges in shooting death of DPW worker A man was charged Monday in the shooting death of a Lawrence DPW worker.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Man faces charges in shooting death of DPW worker WITH AN UPDATE NOW.SERA: SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THEVICTIM’S FAMILY WERE IN THECOURTROOM THIS MORNING, AS WELLAS A FRIEND AND COWORKER AT THEDPW.THEY CAME TO SEE THIS MAN,20-YEAR-OLD ARIEL TORIBIO OFLAWRENCE.HE WAS ARRAIGNED THIS MORNINGFOR THE MURDER OF A BELOVEDMETHUEN MAN BACK IN JANUARY.TORIBIO IS ACCUSED OF SHOOTINGAND KILLING 52-YEAR-OLD MARCOSRUIZ, BETTER KNOWN AS TONY, WHOWAS FILLING POTHOLES AT THE TIMEAND NOT THE INTENDED TARGET.TODAY, HIS SISTER EXPRESSEDANGER AT WHAT HAPPENED.MILLIE TORRES: HE WAS A GOODGUY.HE WAS A GOOD GUY.THEY KILLED THE WRONG PERSON.GREG MORRIS: HOPEFULLY, THIS ISTHE START OF THE PROCESS TO ENDTHIS AND PUT THIS GUY WHERE HEBELONGS.DOESN’T HAPPEN TO ANYBODY ELSE.NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAYAGAIN.PUT HIM WHERE HE BELON





