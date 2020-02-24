Global  

Demolition Day For The ‘Leaning Tower Of Dallas’

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Demolition Day For The ‘Leaning Tower Of Dallas’Demolition Day For The ‘Leaning Tower Of Dallas’
Tweets about this

B00kitty

Bookitty RT @NBCDFW: This may take a while. (We have Miley's "Wrecking Ball" song stuck in our heads now. You're welcome.) Click here to watch liv… 9 minutes ago

marklamster

mark lamster in which dallas attempts to knock down it's leaning tower via a thousand paper cuts. https://t.co/XuovLzobsg 12 minutes ago

purorangers

Texas Rangers News RT @Evan_P_Grant: The leaning tower of Dallas continues its valiant fight against wrecking balls. Here, live: https://t.co/RMMk2gQwH1 12 minutes ago

harpertx

Mike Harper They'll still be trying to knock this building down https://t.co/n2siXR6PM2 when my grandkids are starting college.… https://t.co/UOiQYg58zg 15 minutes ago

anonbene5

Tom RT @FOX4: 'LEANING TOWER OF DALLAS' Demolition crews will try once again to knock down the old Affiliated Computer Services building in Dal… 16 minutes ago

JoshMankiewicz

Josh Mankiewicz RT @NBCDFW: @JoshMankiewicz here's the NBC Dallas link :) https://t.co/9QRFzNhsIR 24 minutes ago

ImJimR87

PawPawJim RT @kunmuth: Last night, I went to photograph the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” in the fog before it says its final goodbye. The leaning tower… 27 minutes ago

edlavaCNN

ed lavandera It’s a day full of difficult news but if you want a great laugh, read the FB coments of WFAA’s live stream coverage… https://t.co/MMWSxy5z10 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Expected To Come Down Monday Morning [Video]'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Expected To Come Down Monday Morning

The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is making its last stand Monday morning, before crews tear down the remains of the demolition project.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:21Published

Building demolition in Dallas ends in epic fail [Video]Building demolition in Dallas ends in epic fail

A high rise office building implosion demolition is caught on camera near Uptown of Dallas, Texas. However, it didn't completely fall down!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

