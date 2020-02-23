Global  

Ryan Newman Has Head Injury But No Internal Injuries Newman released a statement that was read before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ryan Newman, via statement Ryan Newman, via statement Newman was hospitalized after his car flipped several times on the final lap of last week's Daytona 500.

NASCAR announced about two hours after the crash that Newman's injuries were not life-threatening.

There is currently no timetable for Newman's return to racing, but Roush Fenway president Steve Newmar said that Newman is determined to make a comeback.

Steve Newmar, via statement Steve Newmar, via statement
