Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DAEGU SOUTH KOREA CORONAVIRUS

DAEGU SOUTH KOREA CORONAVIRUS

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
DAEGU SOUTH KOREA CORONAVIRUSDAEGU SOUTH KOREA CORONAVIRUS
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

DAEGU SOUTH KOREA CORONAVIRUS

Of disorderly conduct.

Developing news?

A frequent visitor to the u.s. military base in daegu (da?goo), south korea has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cases in that city, south korea's fourth largest, have quadrupled since friday.

Cbs news reports..

(track 1)here in south korea's city of daegu?

The country's fourth biggest?

Coronavirus cases have quadrupled since friday... (track 2)empty streets have become the new normal for this city of 2.5 million residents.

(track 3)daegu is also home to about more than 2500 us military servicemen and women.

Cbs news was granted access to the us army garrison here... (track 4)with temperature screenings... and the same questions for all visitors... (natpop army officer asking questions)takin g temperatures (track 5)and today, a first for the ?s military in korea a 6?

Year old woman linked to an american solider at this base has now tested positive for coronavirus.

(natpop colonel ballanco and ramy walking)ramy: whats your biggest concern?

(track 6)colonel edward ballanco is the face of the base giving health and personnel updates on facebook live.

(ramy:) on a personal level how are you feeling?

(colonel ballanco:) i'm nervous but i feel confident too.// the corona virus is really harsh on people who are vulnerable?

And our population, relative to the wider population, is not vulnerable.// still though, we're all nervous about it.

(track 7)meanwhile in the us, people are protesting against plans to quarantine patients in california*an*, alabama from the viru?stricken diamond princess cruise ship anchored in yokohama, japan.

(track 8)the trump administratio n backed off plans for alabama, but is confident in the country's response to a potential outbreak&amp; (president trump sot)"we have the greatest doctors in the world, we have it very much under control."

Ramy tag and here in daegu, this city is basically under a state of emergency but not under official lockdown yet.

And in the capital, seoul, the government is no under increasing pressure.

Parliament was shut today for the first time because an infected person visited last week.

Ramy inocencio, cbs news, daegu, south korea



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus case on U.S. base in South Korea

In South Korea, a frequent visitor to a U.S. military base has tested positive for coronavirus. South...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •BBC News


South Korea focuses 'emergency' coronavirus efforts on Daegu, city that's home to U.S. Army garrison

South Korea focuses 'emergency' coronavirus efforts on Daegu, city that's home to U.S. Army garrisonSEOUL, South Korea — Cases of a new virus swelled Friday in South Korea, and a city that's home to...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: Daegu is South Korea’s fourth largest city. It is the epicenter of the country’s growing novel coronavirus outbreak. It is also,… 52 seconds ago

tnpatriotwoman1

tnpatriotwoman1 RT @howroute: This is not Wuhan, China. The city workers in Daegu, South Korea are sanitizing the streets amid #coronavirus outbreak that l… 1 minute ago

IndiasBigdebate

India's Big Debate RT @BBCWorld: Hundreds of people queue to buy face masks in attempt to protect themselves from coronavirus in Daegu, South Korea https://t… 2 minutes ago

BeeeJeeez

Bobbie Cambo RT @Got7JJPBias: South Korea has six deaths from the coronavirus and the numbers are increasing so fast. Jinyoung caught the swine flue bac… 5 minutes ago

barlondsmith

Michelle BarlondSmit RT @ThisWeekABC: Daegu is South Korea’s fourth largest city. It is the epicenter of the country’s growing novel coronavirus outbreak. It… 6 minutes ago

SpencerHarris_

Spencer RT @ABCPolitics: Daegu is South Korea’s fourth largest city. It is the epicenter of the country’s growing novel coronavirus outbreak. It… 8 minutes ago

ThisWeekABC

This Week Daegu is South Korea’s fourth largest city. It is the epicenter of the country’s growing novel coronavirus outbrea… https://t.co/hKS9oUTZeE 9 minutes ago

ABCPolitics

ABC News Politics Daegu is South Korea’s fourth largest city. It is the epicenter of the country’s growing novel coronavirus outbrea… https://t.co/OyKNPwNunj 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea Raises Threat Alert Level Over The Coronavirus [Video]South Korea Raises Threat Alert Level Over The Coronavirus

Eight people have died from the virus in South Korea, and more than 830 others are infected.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 [Video]Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.