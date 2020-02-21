DAEGU SOUTH KOREA CORONAVIRUS

Of disorderly conduct.

A frequent visitor to the u.s. military base in daegu (da?goo), south korea has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cases in that city, south korea's fourth largest, have quadrupled since friday.

here in south korea's city of daegu?

The country's fourth biggest?

Coronavirus cases have quadrupled since friday... empty streets have become the new normal for this city of 2.5 million residents.

daegu is also home to about more than 2500 us military servicemen and women.

cbs news was granted access to the us army garrison here... with temperature screenings... and the same questions for all visitors... taking temperatures and today, a first for the us military in korea a 61 year old woman linked to an american solider at this base has now tested positive for coronavirus.

Year old woman linked to an american solider at this base has now tested positive for coronavirus.

ramy: whats your biggest concern?

colonel edward ballanco is the face of the base giving health and personnel updates on facebook live. ramy: on a personal level how are you feeling?

(ramy:) on a personal level how are you feeling?

(colonel ballanco:) i'm nervous but i feel confident too.// the corona virus is really harsh on people who are vulnerable?

And our population, relative to the wider population, is not vulnerable.// still though, we're all nervous about it.

meanwhile in the us, people are protesting against plans to quarantine patients in california, alabama from the virus-stricken diamond princess cruise ship anchored in yokohama, japan.

the trump administration backed off plans for alabama, but is confident in the country's response to a potential outbreak. president trump: "we have the greatest doctors in the world, we have it very much under control."

And here in daegu, this city is basically under a state of emergency but not under official lockdown yet.

And in the capital, seoul, the government is now under increasing pressure.

Parliament was shut today for the first time because an infected person visited last week.

Ramy inocencio, cbs news, daegu, south korea