Jimmy Kimmel Honors Kobe Bryant

"Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number.

Gigi's face, Gig's number, everywhere at every intersection.

There are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired, not because he is a basketball player who was an artist too."
Recent related news from verified sources

Jimmy Kimmel Honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant With Touching Speech at Memorial

Jimmy Kimmel held back tears as he honored Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant on Monday. Loved ones are...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


‘This is a Sad Day:’ Jimmy Kimmel Mixes Tears With Humor at Memorial for Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Jimmy Kimmel wept on Monday as he delivered his speech at the memorial event to honor the lives of...
Mediaite - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

At Sunday&apos;s NBA All-Star Game, Jennifer Hudson belted out a beautiful tribute to honor late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

New Kobe Bryant mural in Las Vegas [Video]New Kobe Bryant mural in Las Vegas

New Kobe Bryant mural honors the basketball legend near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

