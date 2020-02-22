Global  

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in New York Trial | THR News

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in New York Trial | THR News

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in New York Trial | THR News

A jury of 12 men and women has convicted former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of the five potential criminal charges he faced in his New York County trial.
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape, Criminal Sexual Act

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape, Criminal Sexual ActWatch VideoA jury in New York has reached a verdict in the sexual assault trial against Harvey...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Just JaredMediaiteCBC.caE! OnlineDNAAceShowbizThe Agecbs4.comSBS


Harvey Weinstein Trial: What to Make of the Jury Note Hinting at Deadlock on 2 Key Charges

Harvey Weinstein Trial: What to Make of the Jury Note Hinting at Deadlock on 2 Key ChargesLegal experts monitoring Harvey Weinstein’s trial believe the jury’s latest note on Friday...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comCBS News



aljtice

Andrea Tice RT @stclairashley: Now that Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty, I’ll remind y’all that Michelle Obama called Weinstein a “wonderful hum… 3 seconds ago

KimThoman1

Kim Thoman RT @RWPUSA: Another perv heads to the slammer. Live updates: Harvey Weinstein found guilty https://t.co/RxZcrAMqHA 3 seconds ago

style_artist94

Carolyn RT @THR: Harvey Weinstein looked ashen and unstable as he was surrounded by court officers who helped escort him out of the court room http… 4 seconds ago

beachydreamer

Sesi RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on 2 charges, including rape, after a trial in which 6 women testified in det… 5 seconds ago

trustindab

Trustin RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein—once revered as one of Hollywood’s most influential power brokers—was f… 5 seconds ago

bullchrissy

christine wendy bull RT @SkyNews: "When the verdict came in Mr Weinstein was shocked." Lawyer for Harvey Weinstein Arthur Aidala says the former Hollywood prod… 5 seconds ago

Sandrahlibre

Sanfree RT @guardian: Harvey Weinstein found guilty at rape trial https://t.co/wnzzTqZGN3 6 seconds ago

Soulshine002

Soulshine002 RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Harvey Weinstein was just found guilty of rape, handcuffed, and taken to jail. He faces 5 to 25 years in prison, as wel… 6 seconds ago


Weinstein accuser: He deserves to be in jail [Video]Weinstein accuser: He deserves to be in jail

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez has told Sky News she is happy for the victims of Harvey Weinstein that he has been found guilty.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:57Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement

Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 06:04Published

