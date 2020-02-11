Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MPs Praise Emergency Goalie David Ayres in House of Commons

MPs Praise Emergency Goalie David Ayres in House of Commons

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
MPs Praise Emergency Goalie David Ayres in House of Commons

MPs Praise Emergency Goalie David Ayres in House of Commons

Conservative and Liberal MPs paid tribute to Canadian emergency backup goalie David Ayres, who led the Caroline Hurricanes to victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb.

22.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs [Video]Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:10Published

Jacob Rees-Mogg announces debate on emergency laws to keep terrorists behind bars [Video]Jacob Rees-Mogg announces debate on emergency laws to keep terrorists behind bars

MPs will consider on Wednesday all stages of emergency legislation to block terrorists being automatically freed early from jail, the Government has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.