Lori Daybell appears for first court appearance in Hawaii

VALLOW APPEAREDIN COURT TODAY INHAWAII AFTER BEINGARRESTED INCONNECTION WITHTHE DISAPPEARANCEOF HER CHILDREN INREXBURG IDAHO.PROSECUTORSASKED FOR A BAILREDUCTION ... BUTTHE JUDGE KEPT BAILAT FIVE MILLIONDOLLARS.SIX ON YOUR SIDE'SNATASHA WILLIAMSHAS MORE ONWHAT'S NEXT FORTHE CASE."ONE MAJORSTIPULATION LAIDOUT BY THE JUDGETHIS AFTERNOON.

IFVALLOW MANAGESTO MAKE BAIL SHEMUST SURRENDERPASSPORTS - TO CUTDOWN ON THECHANCE OF HERSKIPPING BAIL.VALLOW'S ARRESTCOMES THREEWEEKS AFTER SHEDEFIED A COURTORDER TO"PHYSICALLYPRODUCE" HERCHILDREN.

EASTIDAHO NEWSREPORTS SHE ISNOW FACINGMULTIPLE CHARGES,INCLUDING TWOFELONY COUNTS."THE CASE OF TWOIDAHO SIBLINGSMISSING SINCESEPTEMBER- FINALLYGOING BEFORE AJUDGE TODAY...THEMOTHER OF 17-YEAR-OLD TYLEERYAN AND 7-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA "J.J."VALLOW - ARRESTEDIN HAWAII THURSDAY..WHERE POLICE SAYSHE AND HERHUSBAND, CHADDAYBELL FLED INNOVEMBER AFTERAUTHORITIESPERFORMED AWELFARE CHECK ATTHEIR IDAHO HOME.POLICE SAYING THEYBELIEVE VALLOW ANDDAYBELL LIED ABOUTTHE CHILDRENS'WHEREABOUTS,REPORTEDLYTELLINGINVESTIGATORS - JJWAS STAYING WITH AFRIEND IN ARIZONA,AND TELLINGFRIENDS - TYLEE HADDIED A YEAR AGO.ACCORDING TO APRESS RELEASEFROM THE KAUAIPOLICE DEPARTMENT,VALLOW WASARRESTED ON TWOFELONY COUNTS OFDESERTION ANDNONSUPPORT OF ADEPENDENT CHILD...INVESTIGATION OFRESISTING OROBSTRUCTINGOFFICERS, CRIMINALSOLICITATION TOCOMMIT A CRIME, ANDCONTEMPT OFCOURT.

SHE IS NOWBEING HELD ON A $5MILLION BAIL.DAYBELL - SILENT ONTHE CASE..

ASAUTHORITIES ALSOLOOK INTO THEDEATH OF HIS FIRSTWIFE, WHO DIED JUSTWEEKS BEFORE HEMARRIED VALLOW.THE FAMILY -HOPEFUL VALLOW'SARREST..

COULDFINALLY LEAD TOSOME ANSWERS."WE KNOW IT'S APOSITIVE STEPFORWARD.

WE ALSOKNOW THAT ASGOOD AS THIS NEWSIS, IS AS BAD AS IT ISALSO BECAUSE WESTILL DON'T HAVECHILDREN.""AS OF RIGHTNOW...POLICE SAYCHAD DAYBELL HASNOT BEEN ARESTEDAND IS NOT FACINGANY CHARGES.

KUAIPOLICE SAID IN APRESS CONFERENCETODAY...THAT'SBECAUSE THEINVESTIGATION ISHAPPENING ON THEMAIN LAND AND THEYHAVE NO LOCALEVIDENCE ORCONCERNESDAYBELL HASCOMMITTED ANYCRIMES IN OR ONHAWAII.

VALLOW HASBEEN ARRESTED ONA WARRANT OUT OFMADIOSN COUNTY.POLICE DO NOTBELIEVE THECHILDREN ARE INHAWAII...SO...WHAT'SNEXT FOR THE CASE?POLICE SAY LORIVALLOW WILLREMAIN IN JAIL INHAWAIITHROUGHOUT THECASE PROCEEDINGS.VALLOW AND HERATTOURNEY SAID INHER COURT HEARINGTODAY THEY INTENDTO FIGHTEXTRADITION ANDTHAT MEANS TOBRING HER BACK TOIDAHO...AGOVERNORSWARRANT WOULDHAVE TO BE ISSUED.PROSECUTORS SAIDIN THE PRESSCONFERENCE TODAYTHEY HAVE UP TO 90DAYS TO SECURETHAT WARRANT BUTTHEY DON'T EXPECTIT TO TKAE THATLONG.

VALLOW'SEXTRADITIONHEARING ISSCHEDULED FORMARCH SECOND.

