Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Severe flood warnings issued in parts of UK

Severe flood warnings issued in parts of UK

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
Severe flood warnings issued in parts of UK

Severe flood warnings issued in parts of UK

Severe flood warnings are in place in Shrewsbury after a fortnight of rain fell in just 24 hours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Severe flood warnings remain in force in Scottish Borders

Severe flood warnings are still in place for parts of the Scottish Borders after people were told to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

More rain expected for flood-hit regions [Video]More rain expected for flood-hit regions

Parts of the UK which have already been saturated by heavy rainfall and flooding are braced as forecasters warn of further wet weather. The Environment Agency (EA) said there were 106 flood warnings in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Further flooding misery for York [Video]Further flooding misery for York

Thousands of sandbags have been handed out in York after water levels on the River Ouse reached its peak of 4.4m yesterday (Mon).Areas of the UK are in "uncharted territory" after record levels of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.