Part 3: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant
|
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 22:04s - Published < > Embed
Part 3: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant
Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna during memorial service in Los Angeles.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|A public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held at Staples Center on Monday in Los...
USATODAY.com - Published
|As Kobe Bryant fans gather at LA's Staples Center on Monday (Feb. 24) for The Celebration of Life for...
Billboard.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources