Kirk Douglas' Foundation to Receive Majority of His $80 Million Fortune
Kirk Douglas' Foundation
to Receive Majority of His
$80 Million Fortune The legendary 'Spartacus' actor
died on February 5 at 103 years old.
Now, most of his wealth will go
towards the Douglas Foundation.
Among the organizations it helps
is the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
The Hollywood icon and his wife,
Anne Beydens Douglas, started
the nonprofit back in 1964.
Anne herself still serves as a trustee on
the foundation, which also benefits
Westwood’s Sinai Temple and The Kirk and
Anne Douglas Childhood Center.
Douglas is survived by Anne and three sons,
one of whom is Oscar-winner Michael Douglas.