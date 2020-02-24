Kirk Douglas' Foundation to Receive Majority of His $80 Million Fortune

Kirk Douglas' Foundation to Receive Majority of His $80 Million Fortune The legendary 'Spartacus' actor died on February 5 at 103 years old.

Now, most of his wealth will go towards the Douglas Foundation.

Among the organizations it helps is the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

The Hollywood icon and his wife, Anne Beydens Douglas, started the nonprofit back in 1964.

Anne herself still serves as a trustee on the foundation, which also benefits Westwood’s Sinai Temple and The Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center.

Douglas is survived by Anne and three sons, one of whom is Oscar-winner Michael Douglas.