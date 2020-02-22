Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa Amid City`s Objections

Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa Amid City`s Objections

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa Amid City`s Objections

Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa Amid City`s Objections

A court temporarily blocked the U.S. government from sending up to 50 people infected with a new virus from China to a Southern California city for quarantine after local officials argued that the plan lacked details about how the community would be protected from the outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa Amid City`s Objections




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ejottweet

rose_blossom @MTWake @CMFD_PIO @KatrinaFoley Now there are fifty infected patients slated for Costa Mesa! https://t.co/a5YzKHUGLM 1 day ago

ejottweet

rose_blossom @CMFD_PIO Number of infected patients were only 12 leaving Japan from cruise ship and now there are fifty infected… https://t.co/Hjobcyr3Ea 1 day ago

ejottweet

rose_blossom Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa, CA Amid City’s Objections – FACILITY was deemed not ok f… https://t.co/fgn5Hz0bJe 1 day ago

ejottweet

rose_blossom Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa, CA Amid City’s Objections – FACILITY was deemed not ok f… https://t.co/evVsyUaN2J 1 day ago

LoNeRiSt_

Michael Conde🧢 RT @KTLA: City officials quickly sought court intervention after learning from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services that… 1 day ago

ooscsouthoc

Sandi Banks ⁦@HarleyRouda⁩ ⁦@katieporteroc⁩ @⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@GregRaths⁩ ⁦⁩ #CostaMesa is not prepared. Please intervene. p… https://t.co/zJ6avz3z3e 2 days ago

ooscsouthoc

Sandi Banks ⁦@katieporteroc⁩ please intervene. This is too close to home. Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa… https://t.co/Mq780dkQu9 2 days ago

ShamonLynette

#MakeGoodChoices #IndependentVoter RT @KTLAMorningNews: Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa Amid City’s Objections https://t.co/hibXEI10lJ 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Costa Mesa Officials Address Coronavirus Transfer Concerns [Video]Costa Mesa Officials Address Coronavirus Transfer Concerns

Costa Mesa city officials held a press conference Saturday to address the growing concerns over the possible transfer of up to 50 coronavirus patients to the city.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:49Published

Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa [Video]Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday night to block the transfer of up to 50 coronavirus patients from Sacramento to Costa Mesa.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.