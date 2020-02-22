Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa Amid City`s Objections 1 minute ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:34s - Published Judge Halts Plan to Bring COVID-19 Patients to Costa Mesa Amid City`s Objections A court temporarily blocked the U.S. government from sending up to 50 people infected with a new virus from China to a Southern California city for quarantine after local officials argued that the plan lacked details about how the community would be protected from the outbreak.

