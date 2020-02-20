Global  

Judge Declines To Recuse Herself From Roger Stone's Case

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s
Roger Stone's defense team asked the U.S. district judge to recuse herself, arguing she was "biased."
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Who is Amy Berman Jackson, judge in Roger Stone case who has been criticized by Trump and his allies?

The sentencing hearing Thursday of Trump ally Roger Stone puts the spotlight on Judge Amy Berman...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


Judge acknowledges DOJ’s original Roger Stone sentence proposal was excessive

The judge presiding over Roger Stone’s case agreed with senior Justice Department leadership on...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Newsy



Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Stone Trying To Get Federal Judge Removed From His Case [Video]Roger Stone Trying To Get Federal Judge Removed From His Case

Judge Amy Berman Jackson says she isn't going anywhere.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

Bias of Roger Stone's judge [Video]Bias of Roger Stone's judge

Bias of Roger Stone&apos;s judge

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

