social media police vosot

Media can often help solve crimes...right now, it's slowing officers down.

The department is investigating posts about a white truck trying to give young girls a ride to school.

Sgt.

Kevin grimes says facebook is a tool... but the problem is people are posting there first instead of calling the department...meani ng sometimes the officers don't see the posts until days later.

"we're constantly playing catch up right now.

We're constantly coming in after the fact and we would just like to be there when it happens or shortly there after."

