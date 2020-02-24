Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > social media police vosot

social media police vosot

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
social media police vosotnicholasville ky
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

social media police vosot

Media can often help solve crimes...right now, it's slowing officers down.

The department is investigating posts about a white truck trying to give young girls a ride to school.

Sgt.

Kevin grimes says facebook is a tool... but the problem is people are posting there first instead of calling the department...meani ng sometimes the officers don't see the posts until days later.

"we're constantly playing catch up right now.

We're constantly coming in after the fact and we would just like to be there when it happens or shortly there after."

In the next half hour...we'll tell you where police are at in trying to find that white truck.

###




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Video Of Theft Of Elderly Man’s Recycling In SF Shows Security Guards Allowing Robbery [Video]New Video Of Theft Of Elderly Man’s Recycling In SF Shows Security Guards Allowing Robbery

Kenny Choi reports on San Francisco Police looking into new social media video possibly related to recycling robbery (2-26-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:46Published

FWPD On Leaning Tower Of Dallas: 'We. Took. Care. Of. It.' [Video]FWPD On Leaning Tower Of Dallas: "We. Took. Care. Of. It."

There was a little tongue-in-cheek fun on Tuesday as workers entered their second day of the slow-paced demolition of the building now known as the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.