53 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In United States THERE ARE 53 DETERMINEDCASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN THEUNITED STATES, THAT IS 18ADDITIONAL PATIENTS SINCEFRIDAY.NEW CASES ARE ALL FROM THEDIAMOND PREN ZEST CRUISE SHIP.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL HAS VERY LATEST ON THEVIRUS.LOTS GOING ON, SIXPASSENGERS FROM THAT CRUISESHIP ARE IN QUARANTINE IN THEUNITED STATES AND IS THERESOME CONTROVERSY ABOUT WHERETHEY WILL BE HOUSED ANDOVERSEAS, THE VIRUS ISSPREADING QUICKLY NOW IN SOUTHKOREA AND ITALY.THERE ARE ROADBLOCKS IN 10TOWNS IN THE NORTHERN ITALIANREGION OF LOMBARDI WHERESTREETS ARE DESSERTED.219 PEOPLE HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS INITALY AND FIVE HAVE DIED.IT IS HIGHEST NUMBER OF THECASES OUTSIDE OF ASIA ANDUNDER SCORES THE LIMITS OF THEITALY'S PREVENTION PRESS CALLWHICH ARE MOST STRINGENT INEUROPE.THE NEW CASES IS CERTAINLYVERY CONCERNING.REPORTER: SOUTH KOREA WHERETHERE ARE 833 CASES PARLIAMENTSHUT DOWN AFTER WORK AFTER ITWAS REVEALED A PATIENT INFECTWITH THE NEW VIRUS HAS VISITEDTHE BUILDING.IN SOUTH COVER REAT COUNTRY'SFOURTH BIGGEST CORONAVIRUSCASES QUADRUPLED IN THREEDAYS, THE STREETS HERE AREEMPTY.AND TEMPERATURES ARE BEINGCHECK AT U.S. MILITARY BASE INSOUTH KOREA HOME TO 2500SERVICEMEN AND WOMEN.I'M ANY OF US BUT I FEELCONFIDENT TOO.WE'RE ALL ANY OF US ABOUT IT.REPORTER: IN THE U.S.PEOPLE ARE PROTESTING A AGAINPLANS TO QUARANTINE PATIENTSIN CALIFORNIA, ANAL BAM A,FROM THE VIRUS STRICKENDIAMOND PRINCESS CRUISE SHIPANCHORED IN JAPAN.TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BACK OFFPLANS FOR ALABAMA BUT ISCONFIDENT IN THE COUNTRY'SRESPONSE FOR A POTENTIALOUTBREAK.WE HAVE THE GREATESTDOCTORS IN THE WORLD.WE HAVE VERY MUCH UNDERCONTROL.REPORTER: AND TRUMPADMINISTRATION IS REPORTEDLYNOW MOVING TO SECURE EMERGENCYCORONAVIRUS FUND.HEALTH OFFICIALS CONTINUE TOEMPHASIZE THAT THE VIRUS ISNOT SPREADING RANDOMLY IN THEUNITED STATES.IT IS STILL, MAINLY LINKED TOPEOPLE IN CHINA OR ON THATCRUISE SHIP.DESPITE HAVING A BIG IMPACT