One dead, one injured in Glen Burnie double shooting

DIED.

THE SHOOTERS ARE STILLON THE LOOSE.

WMAR 2 NEWS'SDON HARRISON TALKED WITHPOLICE WHO TOLD HIM THIS ISONE OF THE MORE UNUSUALHOMICIDES THEY HAVE SEEN.Nats: Track: A peaceful Mondaymorning in this Glen Burnieneighborhood.

The onlyreminder of what happened herein the 200 block of PoplarAve.

Over the weekend is somepolice tape lazily swinging inthe wind.

Police statedgetting calls shortly after4:30 in the afternoon onSaturday for a shooting.

Sot:When we got out there we foundthat one victim had died fromhis injuries and we also founda second victim that was beingtransported to a hospital.Track: No suspectS were to befound when police arrived.Some witnesses say they saw 2or 3 men running from the areaof a home on Poplar Ave.

Eventhough the suspects are stillon the loose, police do notbelieve there is an immediatepublic risk.

Sot: Through theinvestigation detectives dobelieve that these people wereknown to each other.

We're notsure how close they were, ifthey were friends at time orjust acquaintances but, wedon't feel this is a randomact.

Stand up: In thebeginning of the investigationcounty police were perplexed.They knew only one shot wasfired, yet two people werehit.

Sot: (cops) Theinteresting thing about thiscase is that both victims wereshot with the same bullet.

Ourvictim that was pronounceddead on the scene, that bulletdid exit his body and that wasthe same bullet that struckour second victim.

Track:Detectives believe somewitnesses may have left beforethe police arrived and theywould like to speak with them.In Glen Burnie, DGA MAN AND TWO TEEN BR




