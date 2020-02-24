Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Bernie Sanders has officially won the Nevada caucus, according to Business Insider.

100% of the results were reported at 12:30 p.m.

Pacific Time and 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Time on February 24th.

The Vermont senator has now officially won the popular vote in the first three primary contests.

This means he leads in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

Results were released slowly by the Nevada Democratic party to avoid a similar situation from Iowa.