Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Bernie Sanders has officially won the Nevada caucus, according to Business Insider.

100% of the results were reported at 12:30 p.m.

Pacific Time and 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Time on February 24th.

The Vermont senator has now officially won the popular vote in the first three primary contests.

This means he leads in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

Results were released slowly by the Nevada Democratic party to avoid a similar situation from Iowa.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Media Can No Longer Control Their Fear of Bernie

The Media Can No Longer Control Their Fear of BernieThe media has themselves a weekend as Bernie won the Nevada caucus by a large margin.
eBaums World - Published

Bernie Sanders Surges Ahead In Nevada Caucus

Bernie Sanders increased chances of winning a Democratic ticket to fight Donald Trump in the...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •The WrapSeattle TimesNewsdayCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KingEnds

thales RT @PepperOceanna: Bernie absolutely obliterated any possible competition in the Nevada Caucus. If you add up Biden, Warren and Buttigieg,… 8 minutes ago

SalvaG

Salvatore Giannone RT @VampireQueen79: 📌 The DNC Has Now Become The Democratic Socialist Workers Party As Comrade Bernie Sanders Forces Hard Left Turn Into Po… 23 minutes ago

The74

The 74 Bernie Sanders wins Nevada: How Las Vegas teachers helped him score his biggest 2020 victory yet https://t.co/LqJZwB4eSb 32 minutes ago

AhbramAmbrosine

Ahbram Ambrosine RT @jeremyscahill: Let’s try to detangle this. Bernie, a Jewish man whose family members were killed in the holocaust, wins the Nevada cauc… 45 minutes ago

Real_AnnaBird

Human, Economic & Civil Rights 🌹 #NeverAgainIsNow 🎶Oh Happy Days🎶 #PeteTheCheat fails to secure 15% of caucus decisions. 100% reporting. Bernie wins the majority of… https://t.co/eIZYs0j0ii 50 minutes ago

DanNemitz2

Dan Nemitz RT @ClayTravis: Bernie Sanders wins the Nevada caucus, absolutely crushing everyone else. He’s close to locking up the Democratic nominatio… 56 minutes ago

souljahsingh

SouljahSingh RT @chuckwoolery: Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucus Driving Some Democrats Into Panic Mode (VIDEO) https://t.co/ztrOuc9r84 https://t.co/rfN… 1 hour ago

ClauserLotus

Christine Clauser @MaxBoot Sanders doesn’t have it in the bag. Everyone needs to stop acting hysterical like it’s his. It’s crazy. Wa… https://t.co/3TXcOky9ru 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Did Sanders Dominate In Nevada? [Video]Why Did Sanders Dominate In Nevada?

Sen. Bernie Sanders dominated in Saturday&apos;s Nevada caucus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus [Video]Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus

After Sen. Bernie Sanders chalked up a rousing win in Nevada's caucuses, he is the number one target for the other Democratic presidential candidates. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.