New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Returns To Work After Announcing He Has Kidney Tumor OTHER DELAWARE RIVER BRIDGESAS DRIVERS LOOK FOR ALTERNATEROUTES.WELL NEW JERSEY GOVERNORPHIL MURPHY RETURNED TO WORKAFTER ANNOUNCING OVER WEEKENDHE WILL UNDERGO SURGERY FORKIDNEY TUMOR.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL HAS MORE ON WHAT THEGOVERNOR'S FACING.REPORTER: THIS APPEARS TOHAVE BEEN CAUGHT EARLY ANDGOVERNOR HOIST EXPECTED TO RUNFOR REELECTION NEXT YEAR HAS AGOOD PROGNOSIS.HE SAYS HIS GOAL TO RECOVER INTIME FOR I 5K, THAT IS ON HISSCHEDULE IN APRIL.THANK YOU ALL.REPORTER: FIVE TWO-YEAR OLDNEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHILMURPHY SAYS HE HAS A KIDNEYTUMOR THAT IS PROBABLYCANCEROUS, ON TWITTER, HE SAYSFRIEND I HAVE A TUMOR ON MYLEFT KIDNEY AND WILL UNDERGO APARTIAL REMOVAL IN EARLY MARCHTO REMOVE IT.PROGNOSIS VERY GOOD AND AIMPROFOUNDLY GRATEFUL FOR MYDOCTORS FOR DETECTING THETUMOR EARLY.HE IS LUCK THINK WAS FOUND.REALLY LUCKY, AND IT SOUNDLIKE IT IS A VERY SMALL MASS.REPORTER: DOCTOR NIOMIHASES, THE DIRECTOR OF THEPENN KIDNEY CANCER PROGRAMSAYS LIKE WITH GOVERNOR MURPHYSMALL KIDNEY TUMORS ARE FOUNDDURING CHECKUPS FOR OTHERTHINGS LIKE IN A COLONOSCOPY.THAT IS ACTUALLY THE MOSTCOMMON WAY THAT KIDNEY CANCERSARE DETECT.THEY ARE VERY DEEP IN THEABDOMEN AND SO NORMALLY UNLESSSOMETHING GETS REALLY BIG, ORSPREADS SOMEWHERE YOU DON'TNORMALLY DETECT THIS SORT OFTHING.REPORTER: DOCTOR HASES SAYSRADIATION, CHEMOTHERAPYUSUALLY ARE NOT NEEDED AFTER ASMALL KIDNEY TUMOR IS REMOVEDWHICH CAN BE DONE LAPSCOPECALLY.GENERALLY RECOVERY IS VERYQUICK AND OFTEN PEOPLE AREBACK AT WORK IN FOUR WEEKS.REPORTER: TESTING ON THETUMOR AFTER IT IS REMOVED ISWHEN THE CANCER IS CONFIRMED.NOW GOVERNOR MURPHY'S EXPECTTO BE ON HOISTED IN NEW YORKCITY FOR TWO OR THREE DAYSAFTER THE SURGERY.THAT HAPPENS IN MARCH.THEN RECOVER AT HOME FOR A FEWWEEKS.WE DON'T HAVE AN EXACT DAYTONTHIS SURGERY AT THIS POINT BUT