Two year old died in Sunday drowning in Vigo County

It does't matter if it's a second or 30 seconds...snap of a finger and it happens."

A local family is grieving tonight after the death of a child.

Tonight...we're giving you a look at the message they want you to know.

A grieving mother is sharing a heartbreaking story with you tonight.

It's following her very young daughter drowning yesterday.

Emergency crews responded to south daniel street.

That's in riley indiana...southeast of terre haute.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with the mother of the toddler this morning.

He joins us now with details and her message following this tragedy.

3 breathtaking...devastating.... just sad.

Those are the only feelings that follow losing a young child much too soon.

I spoke with paige ellington...the mother of the toddler who passed away..this morning following what happened yesterday afternoon.

Although she's still grieving..

She has a powerful message to share.

Saturday february 23rd was a normal day...until the unthinkable happened to the ellington family.

2 year old isabella ellington was playing outside of her home in riley indiana... teenagers were watching her..

In the blink of an eye...isabella and another toddler disappeared.

After being notified...her father quickly found the toddlers in the lake behind their home.

C-p-r was preformed on the toddlers.

Both girls were transported to regional hospital.

One of them survived....but isabella was gone.

Her mother paige says the tragedy has her family shaken.

"she's got a 5 year old brother whos looked at me and said mommy i just want to give her a hug and a kiss and it just breaks your heart because you don't know what to say to somebody else."

Through all of this...ellington is trying to find the good.

She tells me that isabella's organs will be donated...hopefully to save another little one's life....and bring her family closure.

"we might be able to get to see who it is and hear her heartbeat and turn around and get to record it but we figured if we could save anybody at least something good comes out of this."

Ellington told me her message is this: don't let your children out of your sight...because in the blink of an eye...something like this can happen.

Enjoy every moment with them...no matter how you are feeling.

You never know when it will be their last.

"i guess you could say grasp it.

Hold on to it as tight as you can and never ever take anything for granted."

Ellington has set up a go-fund-me page for isabellas funeral and burial costs.

She says every child deserves a proper funeral....they are little angels.

You can find out more information on how you can donate and help them out on our website.

That's wthi tv dot com.

