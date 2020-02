Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson now < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:04s - Published Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson The world of science is mourning the loss of pioneering black mathematician Katherine Johnson. She worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures". Her contributions inspired young minds here in WNY. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson AS WE MENTIONEDJUST A SHORT TIMEAGO...THE WORLD OFSCIENCE IS MOURNINGTHE LOSS OFPIONEERING BLACKMATHEMATICIAKATHERINEJOHNSON...SHE WORKED ONNASA'S EARLY SPACEMISSIONS AND WASPORTRAYED IN THEFILM "HIDDENFIGURES"... WHICWAS ABOUT BLACKWOMEN WORKING INTHE AEROSPACEINDUSTRY.TONIGHT 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS LOOKS AT THEIMPACT THISINCREDIBLE WOMANHAS LEFT BEHIND..RIGHT HERE INWESTERN NEW YORK..MEET THE BUFF-SCI-BORGS..A GROUPSTUDENTS FROM THEBUFFALO ACADEMY OFSCIENCE..SUMYA "WE'RE PART OFTHE BUILDINGPROCESS AND THECODING AND MAKINGTHE ROBOT MOVE."MS. TABOR "WEDESIGN, BUILDPROGRAM AND THENCOMPETE WITH THEROBOT AND MY GIRARE AMAZING AT IT."THESE GIRLS ALLSTUDYSTEM..SCIENCE,TECHNOLOGY,ENGINEERING ANDMATH..WHICH IS STILL AMALE-DOMINATEDFIELD.MS. TABOR "WOMENARE EXTRAORDINARILYUNDERREPRESENTEDIN THE STEM FIELD IDON'T KNOW WHY.SOME OF OUR GIRLSARE JUST BRILLIANT."SUMYA "I KIND OF WANTTO PROVE A POINT YOUKNOW? BECAUSE I'MALSO A GIRL OF COLOR,I WANTED TO PROVETHAT I COULD DO IT."JUST LIKE KATHERINJOHNSON..ONE OFTHE FIRST AFRICANAMERICAN WOMEN TOWORK FOR NASA.SHE'S A PIONEERTHE STEM FIELD..YOU MAY REMEMBERHER STORY FROM THEMOVIE HIDDFIGURES..ALIFA "SHE IS GENIUS.REALLY GENIUS.ACCORDING TO NASA,JOHNSON PASSEDAWAY MONDAYMORNING..MS. TABOR "SHE PAVEDTHE WAY FOR WOMENTO COME INTO STEMFIELDS AND TO EXCEL.SHE'S JUST A HERO TOANYBODY.IVELIS "WITHOUT HERGIRLS WOULDN'TREALLY GET NOTICEDMUCH."TAYLOR "KATHERINEJOHNSON SERVES AS ACONSTANTINSPIRATION FORTHESE STUDENTS.JUST TAKE A LOOK ATHOW THEY DECORATEDTHE CLASSROOMDOOR."ALIFA "I THINK SHE ISLIKE ONE OF THEGREATEST WOMEN ANDSHE SETS THEEXAMPLE FOR HOWGIRLS CAN ROCK."SUMYA "THANK YOUFOR DOING WHAT YOUDID. FIGHTING AND NOTGIVING UP AND GIVINGUS THE OPPORTUNITYTO DO WHAT WE CANDOMS. TABOR "SHE DID IT,SHE PERSEVERED, SHEDIDN'T GIVE UP ANDTHAT'S WHAT I TELL MYGIRLS. YOU DON'TQUIT."IN BUFFALO, TAYLOREPPS, 7EWN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this 7 Eyewitness News As many mourn the loss of "Hidden Figure" Katherine Johnson, local students are reflecting on her legacy.… https://t.co/0oSbGHCRd8 32 minutes ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Renowned NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dead at 101 Renowned NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dead at 101 NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed her death via Twitter on Monday. Jim Bridenstine, via Twitter Jim Bridenstine, via Twitter Johnson.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:16Published 2 hours ago NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson dies at 101 Katherine Johnson, the black NASA mathematician portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures" for her key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday (February 24) at the age of 101. Tamara Lindstrom.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published 2 hours ago