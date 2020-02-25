Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Community Kitchen Fights Hunger

Community Kitchen Fights Hunger

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Community Kitchen Fights HungerWe're hearing from some of the volunteers who have helped feed people in need
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Community Kitchen Fights Hunger

Felt in any city.

The community kitchen of north iowa is a treasured resource for the hungry.

In 20á19... it achieved a milestone á serving more than million meals since opening their modern kitchen.

Kimt news three's alex jirgens tonight with an update on that million meals figure the community kitchen of north iowa has seen many faces walk through these doors since they first opened in this location in 1997.

Since that timeá they have served over 1.5 million meals to those in need.

Nat rex colling is one of many regulars at the community kitchen.

He first started going to the kitchen when his wife would go out of town.

"i was alone and needed some place to eat and i'd come here."

Colling's now volunteers at the kitchen.

"everything you do for someone else comes back to you many times over.

I'm getting goosebumps talking about it."

Sandy funk's been helping out at the kitchen for 15á years.

Funk says she's seen an increase in people coming through the doors.

"about 95 percent of our population earns less than 12 thousand dollars a year.

That goes to show you the need for this service in mason city."

So what helps make the kitchen run smoothly?

The many volunteers.

"it just warms my heart when i see the people that go through the line thank the volunteers, i think that's fantastic, and the volunteers love that also."

While the location has changed over the years á the mission of the kitchen has not.

To continuing serving those last year á the kitchen served nearly 900 clients, many of whom dined there multiple times.///




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.